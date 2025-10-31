Miriam O’Callaghan reveals rival station’s attempt to poach her from RTÉ

Miriam O’Callaghan has revealed a rival station’s attempt to poach her from RTÉ.

The broadcaster made the confession in her new memoir, titled ‘Miriam: Life, Work Everything’.

In the book, which was released this week, Miriam shared for the first time that Virgin Media Television tried to poach her sometime before the pandemic.

Speaking to the Irish Times about her revelation, Miriam said turning down Virgin Media’s offer was a no brainer.

Miriam cited her love for her two regular gigs for RTÉ – Prime Time and Sunday with Miriam – and confirmed that she only recently renewed her contract.

“It’s probably not the best negotiating strategy in the world to say I love what I do, but that’s what I feel,” she said.

“So even when I got that offer from Virgin Media, and it was a financially good offer, I didn’t bother saying it to RTÉ. They’ll be reading that for the first time.”

Earlier this week, Miriam was named the fourth highest paid presenter at RTÉ in 2024, with an annual salary of €246,708.

