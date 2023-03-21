Miriam O’Callaghan responds to speculation she’s set to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show

Miriam O’Callaghan has responded to speculation she’s set to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

The presenter announced his shock departure from the RTÉ chat show last week, after fourteen years as host.

Shortly after his exit was confirmed, Miriam was hotly tipped for the role, amid calls for the next presenter to be female.

Miriam became the first woman to host a full episode of The Late Late Show when she took over from Ryan when he was quarantined with suspected Covid-19 symptoms during the pandemic.

Other female presenters who have been linked to the role include Claire Byrne, Jennifer Zamparelli, and Sarah McInerney.

Despite the demand for Miriam to take over, the Prime Time host has insisted she doesn’t want the job.

In a statement shared on Instagram today, the broadcaster wrote: “The Late Late Show is an incredible programme. It’s not just the jewel in the crown of Irish broadcasting, it’s also an institution stitched into the fabric of Irish life. Ryan has done a superb job presenting it for the past 14 years.”

“Although the speculation about me being one of the favourites to take over the Late Late Show is very flattering, that won’t be happening as I’m not throwing my hat into the ring to be considered.”

“I love what I do too much on Prime Time to leave it, and what we do in current affairs as a team really matters, and can actually change lives. It’s what I love doing most of all as a broadcast journalist, and I’m not prepared to give that up for any show,” she confessed.

“Just this week for instance, I am in New York interviewing Bill and Hillary Clinton to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to our shared island. It may be an imperfect peace, but the horrific violence of the past is gone. These are the kind of interviews and story that matter to me.”

“Interestingly, last night I found the letter I wrote fourteen years ago, the last time the role of presenter of the Late Late Show was up for grabs. In it I told management that I was withdrawing my name from the ring on that occasion too, saying I no longer wanted to be considered for the job if I had to leave Prime Time, and the position – fourteen years on – remains exactly the same.”

Miriam concluded her statement by writing: “I’ve been lucky enough to present the iconic Late Late Show twice, and I loved the experience.”

“I wish whoever does go for the job the very best – it’s a brilliant opportunity and very exciting. I also wish my heartiest congratulations in advance to whoever gets it – what a joyous role, enjoy!”