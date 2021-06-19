Miriam O’Callaghan recalls shocking moment a reporter burst into her room after giving birth

The broadcaster was "covered in blood" at the time

Miriam O’Callaghan has recalled the shocking moment a reporter burst into her room after she gave birth to one of her eight children.

Back in 2005, the TV presenter was visited by a tabloid journalist in hospital shortly after she welcomed a baby boy.

During an interview with the Irish Independent, Miriam explained: “I had a caesarean section for my son and it was a tricky birth. I was not in the best state.”

“I was covered in blood and waiting to be stitched when someone walked into the room.”

“It was so surreal. I just smiled and said, ‘You have to be joking, I have just given birth. This is not a suitable time for a conversation.'”

“The matron wanted an investigation, but I said I had a gorgeous healthy baby and I didn’t care,” she said.

The broadcaster is mum to eight children – and shares four daughters with her first husband Tom McGurk, and four sons with her current husband Steve Carson.

