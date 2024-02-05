Miriam O’Callaghan recalls having an ‘out-of-body experience’ after the RTÉ payments scandal broke

Miriam O’Callaghan has recalled having an “out-of-body experience” after the RTÉ payments scandal broke.

Last June, the broadcaster was plunged into chaos when it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

The controversy resulted in the early resignation of Director General Dee Forbes, who has since been replaced by Kevin Bakhurst, and other members of senior management – including RTÉ’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins.

During a new interview with the RTÉ Guide, Miriam shared her candid reaction to the ongoing payments scandal.

Hours after the scandal broke, Miriam had to address the situation on Prime Time, which she’s hosted since 1996.

The 64-year-old recalled: “I remember sitting in that briefing room having an out-of-body experience and thinking ‘Is this real?’”

“And then realising that I would have to present a Prime Time show on it later that night. Now my overwhelming emotion is sadness.

“I’m fond of almost everyone in RTÉ, just as I’m incredibly fond of the organisation.

“I believe RTÉ does so much good work and sure yes, it has failings, but very few organisations in this country make programmes like we do and will continue to do.”

Miriam continued: “I’m hoping the damage won’t be long-lasting and I believe it won’t be.”

“All of us in broadcasting must reconfigure how we work but ultimately, RTÉ has many brilliant people.”

When asked if she received any negativity in wake of the scandal, she said: “People were so nice, asking ‘Are you OK?’ which makes me wonder ‘Maybe I’m not OK?’”

“But I feel sorry for everyone involved. I believe that lessons have been learned. I also believe that no one comes into work in any job to mess things up or create a scandal.

“As I say, my overwhelming emotion for most people involved in this is one of great sadness. And will it have a legacy? I think it will but ultimately, I believe, for the better.”