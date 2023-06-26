Miriam O’Callaghan publicly discloses her salary as she addresses ‘incredibly sad’ RTÉ pay scandal

Miriam O’Callaghan has publicly discloses her salary, as she addressed the “incredibly sad” RTÉ pay scandal.

Last week, it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

On Thursday, the RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

The scandal resulted in the suspension of RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes, who has since resigned from her role.

The earnings of RTÉ’s top presenters will now be subject to an external review to see if their reported salaries are actually correct.

After Ryan Tubridy, the highest earners are Joe Duffy, Claire Byrne, Ray D’Arcy and Miriam O’Callaghan.

Both Claire and Joe revealed their salary details on their RTÉ Radio 1 shows on Monday and now, Miriam has released her own personal statement via Twitter

She wrote: “For the purpose of transparency, honesty and clarity, I want to put on the record that my most recently published fee from RTÉ – 263,500 euro – is correct, as are the published fees for previous years.”

“I have never received additional payments from RTÉ that were not publicly declared.”

“It’s hard to put into words how incredibly sad I have been since this story broke last Thursday. I had no idea this was coming down the tracks. I feel you, our listeners and viewers, have been badly let down.”

“I love RTÉ – it’s a wonderful place to work, full of superb people who work very hard and conscientiously every day to deliver good programmes. Right now, there’s profound shock, anger and sadness among everyone working there.”

“All we can do as journalists now, is cover this story as rigorously as we cover every other story.”