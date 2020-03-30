Miriam O’Callaghan opens up about being the first woman to present The Late Late Show

Miriam O’Callaghan opens up about being the first woman to present The...

Last week, veteran broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan stepped into Ryan Tubridy’s shoes and presented The Late Late Show.

Ryan was unable to present the show due to illness, and has also missed a number of his radio shows on RTE Radio One.

Miriam was the very first female presenter of the iconic Irish talkshow.

The broadcaster told The Irish Mirror that she felt “honoured” to fill in for Ryan.

When asked what it was like to be the first woman to present the show in it’s 58 year run, Miriam said:

“It feels great – another glass ceiling smashed.”

“I feel honoured and privileged to be that woman.”

“I’m delighted to be able to step in tonight and present The Late Late Show.”

“We have to keep the show on the road. Best wishes to Ryan.”

It is not yet known if Ryan will return to present this week’s show.