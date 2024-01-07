Ad
Miriam Mullins opens up about the pressures of getting cosmetic work as an influencer

Miriam Mullins at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Miriam Mullins has opened up about the pressures of getting cosmetic work as an influencer.

The Cork native boasts 2.1 million followers on TikTok, and a further 149k followers on Instagram.

She is currently set to star in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars which airs tonight on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.

Speaking to the Sunday World, the 28-year-old opened up about navigating life in the influencing world.

She revealed: “It’s such a tricky one… I think being around influencers you can really get caught up in a certain image. Lip filler now for example, a lot of people have had that done because you can get it done for free.”

“You can really get caught up in that, and I noticed a lot of people do, and it’s really hard, image and stuff like that is definitely a big thing with the job.”

Miriam Mullins pictured at the once in-a -lifetime Thanksgiving Dinner in the iconic setting of Monica and Rachel’s apartment at ‘The Friends Experience :The One in Dublin’ at Point Square, Dublin. 
Picture Brian McEvoy

On staying grounded, the TikTok star said: “I still play my GAA, I still live at home a mile away from my parents. I try and be as normal as possible because I think when you warp into that, falling down the track of getting Botox and filler, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with it, but it can definitely become an addiction.”

She continued: “When you go to events, a lot of people look the same. I feel like I am a bit different to other people.”

Miriam will battle it out against 10 other celebrities during the 11-week series of Dancing With The Stars.

