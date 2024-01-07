Miriam Mullins opens up about the pressures of getting cosmetic work as an influencer

Miriam Mullins has opened up about the pressures of getting cosmetic work as an influencer.

The Cork native boasts 2.1 million followers on TikTok, and a further 149k followers on Instagram.

She is currently set to star in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars which airs tonight on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.

Speaking to the Sunday World, the 28-year-old opened up about navigating life in the influencing world.

She revealed: “It’s such a tricky one… I think being around influencers you can really get caught up in a certain image. Lip filler now for example, a lot of people have had that done because you can get it done for free.”

“You can really get caught up in that, and I noticed a lot of people do, and it’s really hard, image and stuff like that is definitely a big thing with the job.”

On staying grounded, the TikTok star said: “I still play my GAA, I still live at home a mile away from my parents. I try and be as normal as possible because I think when you warp into that, falling down the track of getting Botox and filler, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with it, but it can definitely become an addiction.”

She continued: “When you go to events, a lot of people look the same. I feel like I am a bit different to other people.”

Miriam will battle it out against 10 other celebrities during the 11-week series of Dancing With The Stars.