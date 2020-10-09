Mindy Kaling shocks fans by announcing birth of baby boy

The actress never announced her pregnancy

Mindy Kaling has shocked fans by announcing the birth of her second child – a baby boy named Spencer.

The actress, who’s already mother to her 2-year-old daughter Katherine, revealed the exciting news on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Mindy said: “I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 3.”

Stephen replied, “No one even knew you were pregnant!” and Mindy said: “I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people.”

After the show’s host asked what her son’s name is, Mindy revealed “his name is Spencer.”

Mindy also kept her first pregnancy under wraps, and chose not to reveal the father’s identity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Oct 7, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.