Millie Mackintosh welcomes baby girl with husband Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh has given birth to a baby girl with her husband Hugo Taylor.

The Made in Chelsea star delivered her first baby at 1.21pm today, and the bundle of joy weighed a healthy seven pounds.

The proud parents revealed the news to Hello! magazine, and said: “We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds.”

“We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us.”

Millie and Hugo also shared that they are looking forward to bringing their new baby home to start this new chapter in their lives.

The couple added: “Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family.”

The 30-year-old announced that she was pregnant on Instagram in November.

Since then, the reality star has often taken to the platform to share her anxiety about becoming a first-time mum, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote: “Even though I’m fully aware that worrying gets you nowhere, it’s understandable to be anxious about my baby arriving during this time, our natural instinct is to protect!”

“I certainly didn’t envision my daughter arriving into the world during the throes of a pandemic, however that is where we are and instead of resisting it and causing internal personal panic I am trying to embrace the uncertainty by taking each day as it comes and enjoying this enforced maternity leave.”

Millie and Hugo have yet to announce their new baby’s name.

