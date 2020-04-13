Millie Mackintosh shows off HUGE baby bump – as she nears due date

The reality star says she's 'ready for her chick to hatch'

Millie Mackintosh shows off HUGE baby bump – as she nears due...

Millie Mackintosh has been showing off her massive baby bump – as she nears her due date.

The former Made in Chelsea star is expecting her first child with husband Hugo Taylor.

The happy couple previously revealed that they are expecting a baby girl, and the countdown to their delivery date is on.

Taking to Instagram, Millie shared a photo of her huge bump, telling followers she was: “Feeling ready for this chick to hatch 🐣”

View this post on Instagram Wishing everyone a Happy Easter from the 3 of us 🐣💗🌷🌈🐰 A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Apr 12, 2020 at 6:10am PDT

In another post-Millie held on to her bump in a sweet floral dress, as she posed alongside her husband.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Easter from the 3 of us 🐣💗🌷🌈🐰,” she captioned the photo.

The reality stars are set to welcome their bundle of joy in early May.

