Millie Mackintosh shares first picture with her baby girl as she returns to social media

The reality star welcomed her first child earlier this month

Millie Mackintosh shares first picture with her baby girl as she returns...

Millie Mackintosh has shared the first picture of her baby girl, as she returned to social media after a four week break.

The 30-year-old welcomed her first child with husband Hugo Taylor on May 1st.

Taking to Instagram, Millie posted a sweet message, alongside a black-and-white photo of the family-of-three.

“The first four weeks of your life have been the best four weeks of mine,” she wrote.

“Thank you for making me a Mummy darling girl 💗,” she added.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to praise the new mother.

“Congratulations you beautiful couple 💕 delighted for you both 😁 xXx,” one follower penned.

“Congratulations Millie 💓💓💓,” another commented.

“Congratulations! What a beautiful family ❤️❤️,” another fan added.

The former Made In Chelsea star gave birth to their baby girl at 1.21 pm on May 1st, and she weighed a healthy seven pounds.

The couple are yet to reveal their daughter’s name.

