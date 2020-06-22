Millie Mackintosh shares candid post about her ‘really tough’ breastfeeding experience

'I really didn’t know how I was going to carry on'

Millie Mackintosh has shared a candid post about her “really tough” breastfeeding experience.

The 30-year-old welcomed her first child with husband Hugo Taylor on May 1st.

Taking to Instagram, Millie posted a sweet photo of herself nursing her daughter Sienna Grace and she revealed that she nearly gave up breastfeeding.

“Let’s talk about breastfeeding – I found it really tough at the beginning,” she told her 1.3 million followers.

“Although Sienna now latches on easily and is a good eater, it definitely didn’t start that way.”

The former Made In Chelsea star explained that the experience left her in intense pain and it also affected her mental health.

“The first few days I had blistered, cracked nipples and the pain was so intense, I really didn’t know how I was going to carry on,” she wrote.

“I spent hours online trying to find the best ‘professional’ advice on anything that would make the pain and dread stop, as I so desperately wanted to continue to breastfeed my baby girl.”

“I found myself totally overwhelmed with all the conflicting advice which only made my anxiety worse.”

Millie was later advised to check out the Peanut app, where she sought guidance from a help group which was specifically catered to breastfeeding.

She proceeded to praise the motherhood platform.

“The women were so kind and encouraged me to trust my own instincts and do what feels right for me,” she penned.

“There really is no other advice that compares to other mums who have been in exactly the same situation because they have a wealth of knowledge and suggestions.”

“The support and advice I have received from the women on @peanut has been invaluable and made me feel less alone (I know I’m not but breastfeeding can convince you otherwise!).”

The social media influencer encouraged mothers to join the app.

“Motherhood really is a journey, and that’s why sharing stories & tips are so important. I encourage any mothers, expectant mothers and those trying to conceive to join the app. It’s the support system we all need,” she added.

Millie recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband.

The couple tied the knot in Chelsea Town Hall back in 2018, before hosting their wedding reception at Whithurst Park in West Sussex.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.