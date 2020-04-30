Millie Mackintosh shares candid message before signing off Instagram ahead of due date

"See you on the other side!"

Millie Mackintosh shares candid message before signing off Instagram ahead of due...

Millie Mackintosh shared a candid message with fans, before signing off Instagram ahead of her due date.

The former Made In Chelsea star looked back at her pregnancy, as she prepares for the birth of her baby girl.

Millie took to Instagram and posted a reflective message alongside three black and white photos of her cradling her bump.

“Signing off for a while – looking back on the last nine months, despite its challenges, it’s been a real blessing,” she started the post.

“The unwavering support I’ve had from you all as a community has been such a comfort to me.”

“Social media, for all its negatives, really has some sparkling gems of positivity along the way and connecting with you all has really helped me through my pregnancy struggles.”

Millie also reassured fans that she will be open about the aftermath of her pregnancy, and how she will navigate motherhood.

“When I return I shall continue to be open and honest sharing my experiences and early days of motherhood,” she added.

“Until then, it’s with a huge, heartfelt thank you from me for all the support. Now onto the next part of the journey!”

Fans flooded the comment section to wish the reality star luck.

“Good luck Millie. ♥️ Enjoy xx,” one follower wrote.

“Congrats Millie !! 💕 all the best to you and Hugo and your little baby girl !!” another commented.

Millie announced she was expecting a baby girl with husband Hugo Taylor last November.

