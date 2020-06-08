Millie Mackintosh reveals first photo of her baby girl – and announces her name

The new mum said she felt like she was "on cloud 9"

Millie Mackintosh reveals first photo of her baby girl – and announces...

Millie Mackintosh has shared the first photo of her baby girl, just five weeks after giving birth.

The former Made In Chelsea star introduced daughter Sienna Grace with a cover shoot for Hello! magazine.

The reality star has said she is “on cloud nine” after becoming a mum for the first time, and admitted she felt “lucky” that her husband Hugo Taylor could be by her side despite coronavirus restrictions in hospitals.

“We’ve been on cloud nine; it’s gone so quickly,” she told the publication.

“We’ve been in our little love bubble at home, cherishing those newborn moments, whether that’s her sleeping on me or just lapping up all the cuteness.

“Time has gone so quickly. She is so adorable, even down to the little noises she makes,” she gushed.

Hugo added: “Sienna has turned our world upside down. It’s like first love all over again – that wondrous feeling of excitement, joy and endless possibility for the future. I can’t wait to watch her grow.”

In the interview Millie revealed that Sienna was born via c-section, which they had planned, after they found out their baby was in the breached position by 28 weeks.

The fashion guru, 30, admitted she felt lucky to be able to have Hugo, 33, by her side.

“I felt really lucky to have him there holding my hand for that special moment. It was incredible,” she said.

“When I first saw her, I cried. I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is really real.’ Even though you’ve been carrying a baby for nine months, you still can’t quite believe it until you meet her. I definitely felt a surge of love in that moment,” she added.