Millie Mackintosh posts touching tribute to husband Hugo Taylor on their second wedding anniversary

The couple recently welcomed their first child

Millie Mackintosh posts touching tribute to husband Hugo Taylor on their second...

Millie Mackintosh has posted a touching tribute to her husband Hugo Taylor on their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the former Made in Chelsea star marked the occasion by sharing a throwback snap of them kissing at their wedding reception.

Millie captioned the post: “2 years ago! Love you more each day @hugotaylorlondon #mylobsterforlife 💗.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Jun 20, 2020 at 1:47am PDT

Millie and Hugo tied the knot in Chelsea Town Hall back in 2018, before hosting their wedding reception at Whithurst Park in West Sussex.

Two years later, the couple have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sienna Grace, who was born on May 1st 2020.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.