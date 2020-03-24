Millie Mackintosh laments the term ‘bounce back’ – as she accepts her body will ‘never be the same’

Millie Mackintosh has revealed she believes the term “bounce back” is unhealthy.

The former Made In Chelsea star has accepted that her body will “never quite be the same” after she gives birth to her first child.

The expectant mother posted a candid message on Instagram, after people asked her if she was “excited” to get her body back after giving birth.

“With only a few weeks left in my pregnancy one of the things I’ve been thinking about is the term ‘bounce back,'” she wrote. “It’s a phrase I hear a lot but not one I feel is healthy.”

“There has been numerous times where people have said to me ‘I bet you can’t want to get your body back’ and although, yes it will be a relief to not be sharing my body with my not so little one (it’s getting quite cramped for the two of us), I whole heartedly accept the fact that my body will never quite be the same after having my baby,” Millie wrote.

“I know I will want to feel healthy and fit again, but I’ll be in a new body, one that I’ll be extra proud of thanks to it working its magic to create my daughter.”

The 30-year-old asked her followers to be kinder to one another when it comes to body image.

“Sadly, I’ve seen women trolled on Instagram for sharing beautiful and honest pictures of their post-partum bodies and that has to stop. We need to be kinder to each other and to ourselves,” she continued.

“The female body is a miracle. Women procreate, we give life and we work well in tribes, there’s a lot to be said for the power of the pack, which is why it’s so important to not only find acceptance with yourself, but to rally the women next to you in the process.”

“I plan to focus primarily on my baby girl once she’s here, with support and encouragement from the people I love around me.”

“I’m sure I’ll have my moments (of what will seem like a distant size 8 memory) but I will work hard to embrace a new found respect for my body,” she added.