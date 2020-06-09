Millie Mackintosh hopes her daughter will be pals with Vogue Williams’ baby girl

The 30-year-old welcomed her first child last month

Millie Mackintosh hopes her daughter will be pals with Vogue Williams’ baby...

Millie Mackintosh has revealed she hopes her daughter will be friends with Vogue Williams’ baby girl.

The former Made In Chelsea star and the Irish TV presenter have grown close over the past few years, as Millie’s husband Hugo Taylor is a longtime friend of Vogue’s husband Spencer Matthews.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Millie said: “It’ll be so cute for them to play together.”

“”I’m delighted Vogue’s having a girl – I know she really wanted a girl. For ages we were like: ‘We’ve got to get pregnant at the same time,’ and then we actually did.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Jun 7, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

Millie welcomed her daughter, Sienna Grace, via Caesarean on May 1st – and was supported by her husband Hugo.

“I felt really lucky to have him there holding my hand for that special moment. It was incredible,” Millie said.

“When I first saw her, I cried. I remember thinking: ‘Oh my God, this is really real.’ Even though you’ve been carrying a baby for nine months, you still can’t quite believe it until you meet her. I definitely felt a surge of love in that moment.”