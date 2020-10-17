Millie Mackintosh feared developing post-natal depression after welcoming first child

The reality star welcomed a daughter with her husband Hugo Taylor back in May

Millie Mackintosh has admitted she feared developing post-natal depression after giving birth to her first child earlier this year.

Back in May, the former Made In Chelsea star welcomed a daughter named Sienna with her husband Hugo Taylor.

Five months later, Millie has revealed she’s struggled a lot with her emotions as a new mother.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old wrote: “Let’s talk about the Baby Blues! Like most new mum’s when I first arrived home with Sienna, I was totally overwhelmed by the love I felt for her, but I also felt very confused by the conflict in my emotions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Oct 17, 2020 at 2:33am PDT

“I’d go from being euphorically happy, to being deeply sad and tearful in the same moment.”

“Hugo would ask what was wrong and I was unable to give him an answer which only made me feel worse as I couldn’t explain these all-consuming emotions,” she continued.

“There was the irony of feeling so incredible lucky and happy, surrounded by cake, flowers, cards celebrating our adorable new arrival, yet feeling so stormy inside, which spiralled into anxiety as I feared developing post-natal depression (which did not happen), it almost started to take over the most precious time in my life.”

“After 3 weeks of severe emotional up’s and down’s, I decided reach out and spoke to my Obstetrician. He told me it was very likely it was just to do with my hormones and to see how I was doing at my 6 week check-up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Oct 5, 2020 at 9:15am PDT

“I found it helpful to keep a diary of how I was feeling, noting which days I felt sad vs happy so I could see everything in more pragmatic way instead of living in a tidal wave of my emotions,” she wrote.

“Over time I could see from the diary that there were less and less sad days, which made me feel more positive and luckily by 6 weeks post-partum I felt much much better.”

“I found that being around nature really helped to boost my mood, so long walks in the park became a daily ritual.”

“I was also very open with my midwife, friends and family about how I was feeling. I know for a lot of people sharing your doubts and worries can feel taboo as you fear that people will think the worst and that you’re not a good mum,” Mille explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Sep 30, 2020 at 1:18am PDT

“For me sharing those worries was a positive experience and I immediately felt those closest to me rally around to support me, Hugo and Sienna.”

“They all checked in daily and reminded me it would pass and in my case they were right.”

“If you you are experiencing the baby blues please don’t be afraid to vocalise it and if you feel like post-natal depression could be setting in then seek professional help as soon as you have those thoughts and feelings. Remember you are never alone!” she added.