Millie Mackintosh celebrates mini baby shower at home after cancelling lavish party

The mum-to-be had to cancel her baby shower due to the coronavirus pandemic

Millie Mackintosh has revealed that she was supposed to have her baby shower today.

The former Made In Chelsea star, who is expecting a baby girl with her husband Hugo Taylor, had planned a lavish party for her baby shower – but was forced to cancel it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although she had to cancel her big party, Millie was determined to celebrate her baby’s upcoming arrival today anyway.

Taking to Instagram, Millie told her followers: “It was meant to be my baby shower today, and I was sad to have to cancel it, I’ve kind of postponed it until later in the summer.”

“But do you know what the sun is shining, and I’m going to have a really lovely day with Hugo, and I’m still going to really enjoy it,” she said.

The 30-year-old got dressed up for the occasion, and wore a gorgeous pink floral midi dress by DÔEN, an LA based clothing brand.

The events company that Millie was planning her baby shower with also sent her a gorgeous balloon arrangement, so she could have a mini celebration at home.

Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams was supposed to attend Millie’s baby shower, and took to Instagram today to share a sweet message.

Sharing a photo of her pregnant pal, Vogue wrote: “Happy baby shower day @milliemackintosh. We will celebrate as soon as we can… Miss you guys ❤️.”

Vogue and Millie have grown close over the past few years, as Vogue’s husband Spencer Matthews is close friends with Millie’s hubby Hugo.