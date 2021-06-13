Millie Mackintosh announces she’s expecting her second child with husband Hugo Taylor

The Made In Chelsea star shared the news in a sweet Instagram post

Millie Mackintosh has announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Hugo Taylor.

The couple welcomed their first child together in May last year, a baby girl named Sienna.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the 31-year-old wrote: “We are so excited to announce that Sienna is going to be a big Sister!”

“I couldn’t keep this to myself for much longer and I’m running out of ways to hide my bump! Baby 2 is due later this year ❤️” she added.

Millie and Hugo tied the knot in June 2018 in Chelsea Town Hall, before hosting their wedding reception at Whithurst Park in West Sussex.