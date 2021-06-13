Millie Mackintosh announces she’s expecting her second child with husband Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh has announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Hugo Taylor.
The couple welcomed their first child together in May last year, a baby girl named Sienna.
Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the 31-year-old wrote: “We are so excited to announce that Sienna is going to be a big Sister!”
“I couldn’t keep this to myself for much longer and I’m running out of ways to hide my bump! Baby 2 is due later this year ❤️” she added.
Millie and Hugo tied the knot in June 2018 in Chelsea Town Hall, before hosting their wedding reception at Whithurst Park in West Sussex.
