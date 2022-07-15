Millie Court slams ‘nasty rumours’ that have circulated about her split from Liam Reardon

Millie Court has slammed “nasty rumours” that have circulated online regarding her split from Liam Reardon.

The couple, who won the 2021 series of Love Island, announced their shock split on Wednesday.

In individual statements addressing their break-up, they both wished each other the best moving forward – but that didn’t stop fans from questioning the cause of their split.

Rumours quickly starting swirling on social media, and some fans even believed the recent Casa Amor drama from the 2022 series re-surfaced some past trauma.

After a few days away from social media, Millie took to Instagram on Friday to shut down any speculation surrounding her break-up with Liam.

She wrote: “Just wanted to jump on here to say thank you to everyone again for your support and all of your really kind words.”

“It would have taken me hours to sit there and reply back to each and every one of you so just know that I see you, you made me smile on a really hard day and I love you all. I feel so lucky to have you all in my life.”

“I’d also like to ask you guys to please not believe everything you have read in the press or have seen on social media,” she continued.

“Last thing I want is people to say nasty things about Liam or put the blame on him, or vice versa, it wouldn’t have ended on a good note like it did if anything had happened.”

“Going through a break up is hard enough as it is, let alone when people are spreading nasty rumours that are simply not true.”

“Please remember we are human beings too, we have feelings and to always, always be kind. You never really know what someone is going through.”

“I know I have been quiet for a couple of days but I needed time to digest, and also stay off my phone and clear my mind.”

“However, majority of my job is based online and I love my job so much I truly do. I’ll continue posting as normal, but again please be mindful of what you are commenting. Love you guys xxx,” she added.

Liam and Millie first met on the 2021 series of Love Island, and were quickly a fan favourite couple.

However, their relationship hit the rocks after Casa Amor, after Liam’s secret romance with bombshell Lillie Haynes was exposed.

However, Liam worked hard to rekindle his romance with the blonde beauty, and the pair eventually worked things out and went on to win the show together.

In November, they confirmed they had moved in together in Millie’s native Essex, however, the couple have now decided to part ways amicably.