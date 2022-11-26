Millie Court reveals whether she’d ever rekindle her romance with Liam Reardon

Millie Court has revealed whether she would ever rekindle her romance with Liam Reardon.

The former couple shot to fame after winning the 2021 series of the hit dating show.

However, the pair called it quits on their relationship back in July.

Speaking about the prospect of a reunion between her and Liam, Millie admitted: “Well obviously things happen for a reason.”

“I don’t know, like, at the moment I’m happy being me, but never say never.”

Asked whether she would be watching her former beau on Celebs Go Dating, the former fashion buyer responded: “Maybe, I’m not sure!”

Liam and Millie announced their split back in July after nearly a year together.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the TRND BTY Christmas Bash on Tuesday, Liam admitted “there are still a lot of feelings there”.

When asked how he’s been since the breakup, the Welshman said: “[I’ve been] okay. A lot better now. It’s been a tough couple of months.”

“Going through a breakup is difficult anyway, but when you’re in the spotlight it’s even harder. Everyone wants to know your business, they feel like they’re involved, and it’s difficult.”

“But throughout, me and Millie have remained friends,” Liam told Goss.ie. “We’ve been amicable and I have the utmost respect towards Millie… We still speak. We’re still friends. Nothing bad happened.”

“I have the utmost respect for her and there’s still a lot of feelings there and a lot of care there. So we still remain friends but are just doing our own thing.”

When asked if he regrets ending things with Millie, Liam replied: “No. At that time, I just needed to focus on myself. It was nothing on Millie, she was amazing. She’s such a lovely girl and we were great together. I just needed time on my own to focus on myself.”

The 23-year-old continued: “We were together because we wanted to be together. I’ve seen so many things saying you have to sign a contract to be together for a year, and that’s nonsense. I moved from Wales to live in Essex to be with Millie.”

“I wouldn’t do that for some contract, I did it because I wanted to. It didn’t work out at that time, who knows what the future holds I’m not sure. But for now, we remain friends.”

Check out our exclusive interview with Liam below:

