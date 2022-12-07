Millie Court reveals how she REALLY feels about ex Liam Reardon’s stint on Celebs Go Dating

Millie Court has revealed how she really feels about her ex Liam Reardon’s stint on Celebs Go Dating.

The former couple shot to fame after winning the 2021 series of the hit dating show.

However, the pair called it quits on their relationship back in July. Following their split, Liam signed up for the new series of Celebs Go Dating. In her latest YouTube video, Millie opened up about her ex’s decision to go on the reality show. The former fashion buyer was asked: “How did you feel about Liam going on Celebs Go dating, and are you watching it?”

She responded: “So, you’ve probably already seen – well, maybe, I don’t know what you guys watch – but Liam’s talked about it in the press already.”

“Obviously [Celebs Go Dating] been on since Monday and I haven’t actually watched it since it’s started,” Millie continued. “But I don’t think Liam’s on it yet, cause he came later.”

“Everyone’s sort of talking about it – [asking] did I give him permission, did I know about it, what do I feel about it?”

“And yeah, Liam did speak to me and he did say, he did kind of ask for my permission, I don’t know whether asking permission is the right word but he just wanted to talk to me about it and see how I felt about it.”

“I think he would have been respectful enough. If I said I really didn’t want him to go on it, he probably wouldn’t.”

Millie continued: “But I also didn’t want to hold him back because we weren’t together.”

“Obviously it’s not very nice to see someone who I’ve been in a relationship with for a year date. I don’t want to hold him back.”

“We weren’t together, we had an amazing year together, and it’s not nice to see it – but, I also didn’t want to be the person to stop him from experiencing things and being on TV again.”

“It is what it is. So, I sucked it up and I said ‘Yeah, go for it.'”

“So, that’s true, what he said in the press,” Millie revealed. “I don’t know whether or not I’ll be watching it.”

“I’m pretty sure I probably will get videos sent to me on Instagram. It probably will be in the press what happens and most likely people will be forwarding them onto me. So, I feel like it’s not going to be something I’m actually able to avoid, even if I don’t watch it.”

“It’s almost like do I just save all of the potential hurt in case I see something I don’t like, which I probably will because who wants to see their ex dating someone new. That’s just quite normal to feel like that.”

“Do I just watch it and then have my own perception on it before it comes out in the press and people make up stories about it and make their own assumptions? I’m not sure, we’ll see. Maybe I will, maybe I won’t.”

During his first appearance on Celebs Go Dating, Liam candidly opened up about why he instigated their break-up.

Speaking to the experts, the 23-year-old said: “In the villa everything was stripped back, you’ve just got each other, and I fell in love with Millie, and we just went from strength-to-strength.”

“I moved straight from Wales to Essex to be with Millie, leaving all my family and friends.”

“The life I did have is almost not there,” Liam continued. “It’s been a rollercoaster, I went from a small life in Wales, being a bricklayer – to being catapulted into this new life and I found it difficult.”

“You’re trying to give 100 per cent to each other, you’re trying to give 100 per cent to yourself, you’re trying to give 100 per cent to this new life and career and it’s hard to juggle everything at once.”

“I instigated it because if we want to be together, I want to be 100 per cent together.”

“For me to love her, I need to love myself and for the past few months I need to find myself a bit again.”

“Just never say never, in the future we could rekindle,” Liam said.

When asked about Millie’s response to their break-up, the 23-year-old said: “Yeah, upset… upset. Like I was.”

“You know it’s one of those things, you’ve had such an amazing experience together and you don’t want it to end, it’s a tricky one.”

Liam and Millie announced their split back in July after nearly a year together.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the TRND BTY Christmas Bash last month, the Welsh native admitted “there are still a lot of feelings there”.

When asked how he’s been since the breakup, the Welshman said: “[I’ve been] okay. A lot better now. It’s been a tough couple of months.”

“Going through a breakup is difficult anyway, but when you’re in the spotlight it’s even harder. Everyone wants to know your business, they feel like they’re involved, and it’s difficult.”

“But throughout, me and Millie have remained friends,” Liam told Goss.ie. “We’ve been amicable and I have the utmost respect towards Millie… We still speak. We’re still friends. Nothing bad happened.”

“I have the utmost respect for her and there’s still a lot of feelings there and a lot of care there. So we still remain friends but are just doing our own thing.”

When asked if he regrets ending things with Millie, Liam replied: “No. At that time, I just needed to focus on myself. It was nothing on Millie, she was amazing. She’s such a lovely girl and we were great together. I just needed time on my own to focus on myself.”

The 23-year-old continued: “We were together because we wanted to be together. I’ve seen so many things saying you have to sign a contract to be together for a year, and that’s nonsense. I moved from Wales to live in Essex to be with Millie.”

“I wouldn’t do that for some contract, I did it because I wanted to. It didn’t work out at that time, who knows what the future holds I’m not sure. But for now, we remain friends.”

Check out our exclusive interview with Liam below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)