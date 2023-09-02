Millie Court makes heartbreaking confession about aftermath of her split from Liam Reardon

Millie Court has made a heartbreaking confession about the aftermath of her split from Liam Reardon.

The couple, who won the 2021 series of Love Island, rekindled their romance earlier this year after splitting in July 2022.

In their first joint interview since getting back together, Liam and Millie opened up about what life was like during their “break”.

Speaking to MailOnline, Millie confessed she sought therapy after splitting from Liam. The Essex native told the publication: “Do you know what for me it was hard to speak to people I knew, like friends and family, because I felt like they couldn’t relate, because they obviously hadn’t gone through the things I’d been through, in the sense of meeting someone on a show and all of this experience and then going through a breakup.” “It was a lot and I felt like speaking to someone who had absolutely no idea who I was or what had happened and getting fresh eyes and ears on the situation to get their outlook on it.” “I found it really helpful to get their advice. Sometimes your parents can be quite biased because they know you and they want the best for you and their opinions are a bit skewed, so it’s good to get a therapist’s views on things.” Millie added: “It doesn’t matter what’s wrong and you shouldn’t feel embarrassed to need to speak to someone. It’s just literally having a chat and making yourself feel better about situations.” Elsewhere in the interview, the reality star admitted that moving in to their £1 million Essex mansion together just months after leaving the villa was a mistake that damaged their relationship. She told the publication: “That was hard. That was something we felt like we had to do because Liam lived in Wales, so it was like how are we going to make our relationship work with you so far away.” “Looking back, moving in together that quickly was probably the wrong thing to do and it was better having that time apart and missing each other and going on dates and doing things that normal people do.”

Liam added: “If you weren’t on Love Island and saw someone for a few weeks and then all of sudden you up and moved country to be with them – you just wouldn’t do it. My family would have something to say.”

“It was a complete whirlwind, our lives completely changed and then you’ve also got this new relationship as well and then you’re living together.”

“So there’s so many new things happening all very very soon. You’re supposed go through these things in life gradually and be able to enjoy them, whereas we kind of just rushed everything.”

“It all happened at once and we couldn’t enjoy it as much – we just had to go with it.”