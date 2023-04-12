Millie Court ‘dropped subtle hint that she is back with Liam Reardon’ in recent YouTube video

Millie Court appeared to drop a subtle hint that she is back with Liam Reardon in a recent YouTube video.

Earlier this month, the Essex beauty confirmed she is dating someone, but refused to reveal the identity of her beau.

Over the weekend, the Love Island star was spotted getting a Domino’s pizza with her ex Liam, sparking speculation that they have rekindled their romance.

Fans have since been stalking Millie’s social media accounts looking for clues that she’s been spending time with Liam again, and they’ve found some.

In a YouTube video shared earlier this month, called ‘Addressing the rumours’, the 26-year-old spoke about her mystery man while in the car with her friend Ryan.

Ryan asked Millie: “When do we get to meet him?”, and Millie replied with a smirk: “You’ve already met him.”

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote: “Now I understand what you mean by ‘you’ve already met him’ 🥹😭”

Millie also shared a photo dump to Instagram earlier this week, and fans are convinced she took some of the scenic photos in Wales – where Liam is from.

One fan commented: “the last slide having no volume, the walking boots and the welsh looking countryside🙈 MILLIE GRACE COURT THIS BETTER BE A HINT.”

Another wrote: “Those photos look like lovely Welsh countryside 👀❤️🙏🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼”

Millie and Liam won Love Island together back in 2021, and announced their split last summer.

Millie wrote at the time: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Liam added: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated 😢. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.”

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey. X”