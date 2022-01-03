Millie Court and Liam Reardon share snaps from first holiday together after being forced to isolate

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have shared snaps from their first holiday together, after being forced to isolate in their hotel room in Dubai.

The couple, who won Love Island last summer, jetted to the UAE last week to ring in the New Year – but their plans were ruined after they feared Liam had contracted Covid-19.

After three days of quarantine, the reality stars were allowed out of isolation on Monday after the 22-year-old tested negative following another PCR test.

Sharing photos of them in the desert today, Millie captioned the post: “Time to let the fun begin with my boy 🥳🙌🏼🤎.”

Liam also shared snaps from their first proper day in Dubai on Instagram, and wrote: “Hitting them dunes🏜 The holiday starts here☀️⛱.”

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Millie explained why they were allowed out of quarantine.

She wrote: “So we got some good news this morning & Liams PCR came back negative wooo. I’ve had a lot of questions about the process of the testing out here in Dubai so going to explain a little..”

“We were supposed to be flying to the Maldives 3 days after Dubai so we had to do a PCR here on our first day and that’s when his results came back ‘presumptive positive’.”

“Because it wasn’t a clear result the DHA told us we could re test 72 hrs later to get another result, which lead to today and us being free to enjoy the rest of our holiday.”

“Thank you to everyone who sent us lovely messages and those asking about Liam and if he was feeling well,” she added.

“We are all good and we hope everyone else is well and enjoying their start to 2022.”

The 24-year-old previously admitted she was “absolutely gutted” when Liam’s PCR test came back “presumptive positive”.

In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote: “People will say ‘shouldn’t of gone during a pandemic anyway’ however we’re not living our lives in fear and we’re trying to live our lives to the best we can being as safe as possible.”

“Throughout Christmas myself and Liam did lateral flows everyday and when we saw family we got them to test with lateral flows too. We were being extra precautious.”

“Liam feels absolutely fine, no symptoms whatsoever and I am negative. Fingers crossed we get some news in a few days and we can continue our trip to the Maldives.”