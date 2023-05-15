Millie Court and Liam Reardon finally confirm their romance is back on

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have finally confirmed their romance is back on by sharing a kiss at the airport.

The couple, who called it quits last July, recently decided to give their relationship another try.

In photos published by MailOnline today, the reality stars were photographed kissing at Barcelona airport on Sunday, as they made their way back to the UK.

Last week, Millie and Liam enjoyed a cruise around the Mediterranean together.

While they didn’t share any photos together on social media, eagled-eyed fans noticed the pair posting snaps from the same locations.

A source has since told MailOnline: “There’s no denying that Millie and Liam’s romance is very much back on.”

“They wanted to keep their relationship private for as long as possible because problems between them happened when they were put under pressure by fans.”

“But now they have got to know each other again away from the cameras and spotlight and have reignited the love they first found in the Love Island villa.”

“Soon enough they will go public on Instagram but for now they have been enjoying holidays together and keeping their romance off social media.”

Liam and Millie won the 2021 series of the hit dating show, but their relationship hit the rocks last summer – and they announced their split in July.

Millie recently confirmed she is off the market again, but refused to name her beau.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, the 26-year-old said: “I’m not ready to tell you guys [who I’m dating] yet.”

“It’s early doors, and when you’ve experienced a whole full-blown meeting someone, relationship on TV, the whole thing, and then everything afterwards.”

Addressing her split from Liam, Millie said: “It is a lot when you have all eyes on you and everything in your relationship. Lots of judgements, lots of people sending you messages because they’ve seen the other person out.”

“It means absolutely nothing, they’re just speaking to another person. I’m told, ‘They’re cheating on you’ when they’re just having a chat. I chat to boys on a night out. I’m making friends. There’s nothing in it.”

“I struggled with that a lot because it wasn’t nice when people were involved in my personal relationship. It ruined things. It was a big part of why my last relationship ended. It’s been a while since then.”

Liam also recently confirmed he’s back living in Essex – where Millie is from.

Speaking to MailOnline, Liam said: “I’m just living life at the moment, doing my own thing. I just got back from Wales – I was at home last week with the family.”

“I’m currently living in Essex – on my own. Obviously, me and Millie broke up last year, and I’m living on my own.”

“There’s someone in my life, yes. I’m not naming any names yet. I already knew them anyway. Just catching up with an old friend. And yes, we’ve just been dating for now.”

When asked if the romance was serious, Liam responded: “It’s going OK. It’s going well.”