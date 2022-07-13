Millie Court and Liam Reardon announce their split after nearly a year together

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have announced their split after nearly a year together.

The couple first met on the 2021 series of Love Island.

Their relationship hit the rocks after Casa Amor, but Liam worked hard to rekindle his romance with the blonde beauty.

The couple eventually won the show, and the Welshman asked Millie to be his girlfriend.

In November, they confirmed they had moved in together in Millie’s native Essex, however, the couple have now decided to part ways.

Millie shared the news of their split on her Instagram story.

She wrote, “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Liam also addressed their split on his Instagram story.

He wrote, “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated 😢. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.”

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey. X”