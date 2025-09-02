Millie Bobby Brown shares first photo of her and husband Jake Bongiovi’s baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown has shared the first photo of her and her husband Jake Bongiovi’s baby girl.

Just under two weeks after announcing that they had adopted a baby daughter, the Stranger Things star gave fans their first peek at life with their new addition.

Millie shared a heartwarming photo to Instagram showing Jake walking toward a private plane, carrying their daughter in her baby carrier.

Dressed in a black cap, windbreaker, cargo shorts, and cream sneakers, Jake looked every bit the proud dad.

The post also included a candid moment from a recent date night.

In the photo, Millie—wearing a chic black halter top—snapped a mirror selfie as Jake, 23, kissed her on the cheek.

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony back in May 2024, after three years together.

To caption the carousel of photos, the 21-year-old actress simply added three playful emojis: a baby bottle, a star, and a yellow chick—subtly nodding to their new life as parents.

Earlier this month, the couple shared the joyful news of their daughter’s adoption in a heartfelt message on social media.

In a statement on Instagram, the 21-year-old wrote: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.”

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

She signed off the post by writing: “And then there were 3, love Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

The new parents first sparked romance rumours in June 2021, before they secretly tied the knot in May 2024.