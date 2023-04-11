Millie Bobby Brown announces her engagement to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things star, 19, has been dating her 20-year-old beau, who is Jon Bon Jovi’s son, since 2021.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share the happy news, the actress wrote: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍”

Jake also shared photos of him and Millie on the beach after his proposal, and wrote: “Forever 🤍”

Millie and Jake went Instagram official with their romance in November 2021, after sparking romance rumours earlier that year.

The couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTA Awards last March.

Prior to her romance with Jake, Millie dated social media star Jacob Sartorius.

The former couple announced their split in July 2018.