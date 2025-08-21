Millie Bobby Brown adopts baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi are parents.

The couple have announced that they adopted a baby girl over the summer.

In a statement on Instagram today, the 21-year-old wrote: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.”

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

She signed off the post by writing: “And then there were 3, love Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

The new parents first sparked romance rumours in June 2021, before they secretly tied the knot in May 2024.