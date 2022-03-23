Miley Cyrus shares terrifying moment her private jet was struck by lightning

Miley Cyrus has revealed her private jet was forced to make an emergency landing, after being struck by lightning.

The singer, who is currently travelling South America with her Attention tour, was flying into Paraguay when her plane was caught in a major storm.

In a post shared on Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a video of a flash of lightning outside her jet’s window, as people on board the plane gasped.

She captioned the post: “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.”

“My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.”

“We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU.”