Miley Cyrus pokes fun at mom Tish’s dating advice and subtly references ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus poked fun at her mom Tish’s dating advice and appeared to subtly reference her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in a new interview with the women of the Cyrus family.

Brandi, Noah, Miley, and their mother, Tish, appeared on the cover of The Cut on Tuesday, discussing love, family, and the lessons they’ve carried into their relationships.

Speaking with her family, Miley appeared to tease her mother over her dating advice, claiming her mother told her to stay with partners because “they were hot.”

“Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot,” seemingly referencing her longest relationship, her marriage with actor Liam Hemsworth.

The pair got divorced in 2019, less than a year after marriage, having dated on and off for over a decade.

Her mother, Tish, did not deny this piece of advice, confessing: “That was great advice because after so many years, you’re kind of over it.”



When pressed by Miley to clarify, she added: “At least you get to look at somebody that’s frigging hot!”

The matriarch, who remarried Prison Break star Dominic Purcell following her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022, may have been making a joke, but Miley took the opportunity to show how her own priorities changed with time.

“No, I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me,’ Miley said of her current boyfriend, drummer Maxx Morando.

“I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way and then I had to learn the right way by myself,” the superstar teased.

She continued by saying that traits like open communication, honesty, trust, and respect were never on Tish’s list of ideal partners.

“Mom was like, ‘They need to be tall,'” Miley teased.

However, Brandi proudly referred to her partner Matt Southcombe as “hot as hell,” claiming that their mother’s advice had worked perfectly for her.

In the end, Brandi and Miley agreed that their mother has “grown” in her attitude to love, with Miley claiming this was only because Tish had “found someone that is hot and respects her,” which, she joked, “is always the goal.”

Miley and Liam struck up a romance after meeting on the set of the film The Last Song in 2008.

The pair went on to get engaged in 2012 but parted ways the following year, before reuniting in 2015.

They later got married in December 2018, before calling it quits for good in August 2019 and finalising their divorce in January 2020.

Following this, Miley began dating her current partner, Maxx Morando, the musician for the band Liily, in 2023.

Liam has been dating Gabriella Brooks since late 2019, and the pair keep a relatively private profile.