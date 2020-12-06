Miley Cyrus opens up about her private photos being leaked online

The singer recalled her parents' reaction to the leak

Miley Cyrus has opened up her private photos being leaked online.

Back in 2008, when she was just 15-years-old, intimate photos of the singer were leaked online without her consent.

Posing naked for the latest cover of the Rolling Stones, the 28-year-old recalled her parents’ reaction to the leak.

“My dad ignored it because it’s just like any teenage girl and their dad’s like, ‘Let’s please not have this conversation,'” Miley told the publication.

“My mom, I think it made her really angry,” she admitted, “I think even she felt it could be distracting from what I was doing.”

Miley also recalled her 2009 Kids Choice Awards performance, which saw her dance around a pole: “[My mom] knew the voice and talents that I could showcase. “She was like, ‘What the f**k? You have the biggest song. Can you just make it about the song? Why do you have to make it about being a stripper?'”

The news comes after a host of Irish stars encouraged their followers to sign a petition to make “image-based sexual abuse” a crime in Ireland.

The online petition, which was created earlier this year, started circulating on social media last month – after 140,000 intimate images, including many of Irish women, were shared online without their consent.