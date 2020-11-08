Miley Cyrus celebrates Joe Biden’s election win in the BEST way

Miley Cyrus has celebrated Joe Biden’s election win in the best way.

On Saturday, the Democratic candidate won over 270 electoral college votes in his brutal race against Donald Trump, becoming the 46th President of the United States.

A host of famous faces reacted to the news on social media, with Miley bringing back her famous track ‘Party In The USA’ for the historic day.

Sharing a hilarious edited clip of Joe Biden appearing to play the song while elected Vice President Kamala Harris danced along, Miley wrote: “NOW it’s a PARTY IN THE USA! 🇺🇸🎉”.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote: “That song has been in my head since the news broke.. nothing is more appropriate!”

Miley’s sister Brandi commented: “Hahahaha this is everything.”

The 27-year-old also took to Twitter to retweet fan videos from across the United States of crowds singing along to the song as they celebrated Joe’s win.

.@MileyCyrus’ “Party in the USA” blaring outside the White House pic.twitter.com/ksvEc8tluI — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 7, 2020

HUGE Crowd in D.C singing Party In The USA ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/F23NIbASnb — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) November 7, 2020

People in Times Square chant and sing @MileyCyrus' "Party In The USA" to celebrate #JoeBidenKamalaHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/lQGGmLAkie — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 7, 2020