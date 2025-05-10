Miley Cyrus breaks silence on family ‘feud’ in rare statement

Miley Cyrus has addressed speculation she is “feuding” with her mother, Tish Cyrus, in a rare statement to Instagram.

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed fans noticed the singer’s name was missing from Tish’s following count, but Miley was still following her mother.

Fans were concerned that the singer’s mother might have started a feud with her over Miley’s father, Tish’s ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

However, after the unfollowing went public, Tish may have re-followed her daughter, since screenshots of her following list now show that she is following Miley once more.

Tish took to Twitter to shut down the rumours of a fallout, writing: “I would never unfollow Miley, her and I are as close as we’ve always been. Period. Love you Little @mileycyrus”

In an Instagram comment, Tish further shut down the rumours as she responded to a fan writing: “omg no idea how that happened! Lol”

I would never unfollow Miley, her and I are as close as we’ve always been. Period. Love you Little ❤️ @MileyCyrus — Tish Cyrus-Purcell (@tishcyrus) May 8, 2025

Now, in a rare statement on Instagram, Miley has put the rumours to rest once and for all.

Taking to her story, she wrote: “I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

She continued, referencing the speculation that the unfollowing had something to do with her father: “My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”

Earlier this week, Billy Ray shared an old video of Miley singing and playing the piano from behind in an Instagram post that many pointed out as being oddly timed.

“Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies,” he captioned the post.

Although it might have just been her father expressing a want to in the future, some fans interpreted the tweet as a sign that Miley and Billy Ray will soon be getting again.

According to TMZ, Billy Ray’s new girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, liked her most recent Instagram post, which was released around the same time her father shared a video of them playing together.

