Miley Cyrus addresses claims she unfollowed celebs who attended Kendall Jenner’s controversial party

Miley Cyrus has addressed claims that she unfollowed celebs who attended Kendall Jenner’s controversial party.

Over the weekend, Kendall faced major backlash after hosting a star-studded event for her birthday amid the pandemic.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Saweetie, as well as Kendall’s famous Kardashian-Jenner family were just some of the A-listers in attendance.

Following the controversy, a fan took to Instagram to screenshot a list of celebs that Miley was “no longer following” after the event, with Miley setting the record straight.

“Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With,” the singer commented on the post.

“Let’s stop talkin bout who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris,” she added.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Kris Jenner responded defended her daughter following the backlash.

“At Kendall’s, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the results were in,” she explained.

“And everybody was tested before a few days before Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously.”

“We do what we can. We try to follow the rules and then if people are commenting or they’re being critical, I can’t control that.”

Kris continued: “I am very sensitive to what’s going on. Believe me. We are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week. I just got tested again.”

“I was tested on Friday because of the network rules while we are filming as you know, so that’s very strict.”

“And then whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small, whether it’s five people or 25 people or 20 people.”