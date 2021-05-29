The actor was having dinner with his wife Keleigh Sperry at the time

Miles Teller ‘punched in the face’ during dispute at restaurant in Hawaii

Miles Teller was reportedly “punched in the face” during a dispute at a restaurant in Hawaii on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred outside the restroom of Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui at around 7.30pm.

The outlet also reported that the man who punched Miles was a wedding planner, who has claimed the actor owes him money for services he provided at his 2019 wedding to Keleigh Sperry.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, an MPD spokesperson confirmed: “Police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party.”

“The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time.”

Goss.ie has contacted Miles’ reps for a comment.

The 34-year-old and his wife Keleigh were reportedly dining with actress Shailene Woodley and her fiancé, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, at the time of the incident.

The couples, who are close friends, recently shared photos from their Hawaii vacation on Instagram.

