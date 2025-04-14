Mickey Rourke ‘tried his hardest’ to leave Celebrity Big Brother ahead of removal

Mickey Rourke has admitted he “tried his hardest” to leave Celebrity Big Brother ahead of his removal from the house.

On Sunday night, the Celebrity Big Brother star was removed from the house after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour,” according to ITV.

The decision came after the actor received a formal warning for comments towards JoJo Siwa.

In the diary room on Sunday, prior to his leaving, he told Big Brother that his housemates “seemed happy” that he had stayed during Friday’s elimination episode.

“They seemed happy, for some reason. I did my hardest to get out of here. You know, I always went against the machine, and I don’t want to go through life, like, with a clenched fist any more,” he said.

“I spent my whole life like this, and it gets hard. It wears you out.”

His departure was shown in Sunday’s episode, which also featured his use of “sexual language” towards TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise.

Later in the diary room she told Big Brother: “(It) just makes me feel on edge. I don’t like the jokes, like the sexual jokes being made towards me. I’m a young girl and I’m not a piece of meat.”

Additionally, during a pirate-themed shopping challenge, tensions between Mickey and Love Island star Chris Hughes escalated.

In the diary room Big Brother told the actor: “Earlier today in a disagreement with Chris, your language and behaviour was threatening and aggressive.”

“Big Brother does not tolerate threatening language or behaviour. In addition, you have used inappropriate sexual language to Ella.”

Mickey replied: “Oh, I’m not aware of that but OK.”

Big Brother added: “This language has caused offence to your fellow housemates and could cause offence to the viewing public.”

“This is not the first time Big Brother has had to speak to you about your offensive and inappropriate language.”

The actor apologised and said: “I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. Because I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry.”

“I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt,” he stated.

“Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I’m sorry about that.”

However, Big Brother deemed his behaviour “seriously unacceptable” and stated they had no option but to ask the actor to leave.