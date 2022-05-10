Michelle Williams reveals she’s expecting her third child

Michelle Williams has revealed she’s expecting her third child.

This will be the actress’ second baby with her husband Thomas Kail, with whom she welcomed a son named Hart in 2020.

The 41-year-old is also mother to her 16-year-old daughter Matilda, whose father is the late Heath Ledger.

Michelle Williams Pregnant With Third Child: ‘It’s Totally Joyous’ https://t.co/WRsArVPjJB — Variety (@Variety) May 10, 2022

Michelle confirmed the news during an interview with Variety, and said: “It’s totally joyous.”

“As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you.”

“It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family,” she added.

The actress secretly wed her director husband in early 2020, months before they welcomed their first child together that summer.

Speaking about welcoming a baby at the height of the pandemic, Michelle said: “It was a reminder that life goes on.”

“The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that.”

“He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”