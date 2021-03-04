Michelle Regazzoli-Stone welcomes her third child with husband Mark

Michelle Regazzoli-Stone and her husband Mark have welcomed their third child – a son named Gio.
The Mrs Glam creator announced her pregnancy in October, and is already the mother of two boys – Hugo and Max.
Sharing the news on Instagram today, the celebrity MUA posted a sweet video of her baby boy, alongside the caption: “Gio 2.3.21 #boymom”.
View this post on Instagram
Michelle and Mark tied the knot in Ibiza back in 2013.
Announcing her pregnancy last October, the social media star shared a sweet snap with her two sons dressed up as skeletons for Halloween.
She wrote: “2021 is going to be fun. We are delighted to share our news that we’ve a new arrival coming to us this Spring.”
“We had to celebrate in fancy dress and be extra!! 😂😂,” Michelle added.
View this post on Instagram