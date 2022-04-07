Michelle Regazzoli Stone announces the birth of her fourth child

Michelle Regazzoli Stone has announced the birth of her fourth child.

The Mrs Glam creator took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a photo with her beautiful newborn daughter.

She captioned the post: “I have a DAUGHTER 💗 #babygirl”

Rosanna Davison commented on the post: “Oh Michelle 😍😭💕 Huge congratulations! She’s a little beauty xxx”

Rachel Gorry wrote: “Awhh massive congratulations Michelle, she’s beautiful 😍 look at all that hair 😍❤️❤️”

Lisa Jordan penned: “Awww Michelle I am so happy for you all 😍💗😍” while Rosie Connolly added: “Ahhh Michelle you did it 😍 she’s beautiful 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Regazzoli Stone (@mrsmakeup_ie)

Michelle and her husband Mark tied the knot in Ibiza back in 2013.

The couple welcomed their son Gio in March last year, and are also parents to Hugo and Max.

Michelle announced her pregnancy back in November by sharing a sweet video of her family visiting Santa Clause, who gave them a box containing baby scans and a pair of pink shoes.

She captioned the post: “It is with the greatest happiness & the biggest surprise that I announce my pregnancy news.”

“I’ve cried since I found out thinking this is to good to be true, praying every night that all will be ok.”

“As I step over the half way line of my pregnancy my guardian Angel has answered my prayers. Sometime late spring we are due a Baby………”