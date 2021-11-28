Ad
Michelle Regazzoli Stone announces she’s expecting her fourth child

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Michelle Regazzoli Stone has announced she’s expecting her fourth child.

The Mrs Glam creator and her husband Mark are already parents to three boys, and are now expecting a baby girl.

Sharing the exciting news via Instagram, the makeup artist shared a sweet video of her family visiting Santa Clause, who gave them a box containing baby scans and a pair of pink shoes.

She captioned the post: “It is with the greatest happiness & the biggest surprise that I announce my pregnancy news.”

“I’ve cried since I found out thinking this is to good to be true, praying every night that all will be ok.”

“As I step over the half way line of my pregnancy my guardian Angel has answered my prayers. Sometime late spring we are due a Baby………”

Michelle and Mark tied the knot in Ibiza back in 2013.

The couple welcomed their son Gio in March this year, and are also parents to Hugo and Max.

 

