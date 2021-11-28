Michelle Regazzoli Stone announces she’s expecting her fourth child

Michelle Regazzoli Stone has announced she’s expecting her fourth child.

The Mrs Glam creator and her husband Mark are already parents to three boys, and are now expecting a baby girl.

Sharing the exciting news via Instagram, the makeup artist shared a sweet video of her family visiting Santa Clause, who gave them a box containing baby scans and a pair of pink shoes.

She captioned the post: “It is with the greatest happiness & the biggest surprise that I announce my pregnancy news.”

“I’ve cried since I found out thinking this is to good to be true, praying every night that all will be ok.”

“As I step over the half way line of my pregnancy my guardian Angel has answered my prayers. Sometime late spring we are due a Baby………”

Michelle and Mark tied the knot in Ibiza back in 2013.

The couple welcomed their son Gio in March this year, and are also parents to Hugo and Max.