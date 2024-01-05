Michelle Keegan set for Hollywood success after impressing film executives in Netflix’s Fool Me Once

Michelle Keegan is reportedly set for Hollywood success after impressing film executives in Netflix’s Fool Me Once.

The former Coronation Street star plays Maya Stern in the thrilling series, which is based on Harlan Coben’s award-winning novel.

The series, which also stars Joanna Lumley, Richard Armitage and Emmett J. Scanlon, has received rave reviews since it landed on Netflix on New Year’s Day.

A source has since told MailOnline: “The response to Fool Me Once has been overwhelming.”

“The phone calls and offers have been coming in from Hollywood film executives, it’s different to anything Michelle has experienced before.

“Netflix is a global platform and the show has given her the opportunity to shine. Her career has already been a success but now her star is rising, everyone can feel that this is the beginning of something special.

“Michelle feels lucky that she’s always played likeable characters but now she’s hoping to take it up a notch by landing a film role.”

“She aspires to play a dark character in a hard-hitting thriller, which will be a challenge that she’s completely ready for,” the insider added.

The 36-year-old has come a long way since her character Tina McIntyre was killed off in Coronation Street in 2014.

Michelle proved her worth as a serious actress in the BBC’s Our Girl, which she starred in from 2016 – 2020.

She has also appeared in BBC’s Ten Pound Poms, and stars in popular Sky comedy Brassic.