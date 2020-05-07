Michelle Keegan breaks her silence on rumours she’s set to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice

The actress has been tipped to replace the popular presenter

Michelle Keegan has broken her silence on rumours she’s set to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice.

Holly confirmed her departure from the popular ITV show over the weekend – after starring on the panel for 12 years.

Since Holly announced her decision to quit Celebrity Juice, rumours have been rife about who’s set to replace her, and Michelle Keegan’s name was thrown into the mix.

Sadly, the actress has since revealed that the rumours aren’t true.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show, Michelle said: “I can officially say that’s not true.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I am a massive fan of the show. I love the show, I find it hilarious.”

“But at the minute, no, no. That’s not true,” she added.

The 32-year-old is not the only celebrity who has been tipped to replace Holly.

Bookies in the UK have also suggested Scarlett Moffatt, Kelly Brooks or Emily Atack as possible replacements.

