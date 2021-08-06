Michelle Heaton marks sobriety milestone by sharing photo from the day she entered rehab

Michelle Heaton marks sobriety milestone by sharing photo from the day she...

Michelle Heaton has marked 100 days of being clean and sober by sharing a candid photo from the day she entered rehab.

The former Liberty X singer checked into The Priory at the end of April for four weeks, after hitting “rock bottom” during lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old posted a photo she took on the morning she entered rehab, alongside a selfie she took today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Heaton (@wonderwomanshel)

She captioned the post: “100 days! Clean and sober! 100 days ago I took this photo, the morning I went into rehab.”

“I remember waking up after yet another night of a party for one, alone by myself in utter madness and chaos.”

“100 days on, and I wake up (with still tired eyes), but tired from just a restless sleep, not a drugged up binge,” Michelle continued.

“All I could see was darkness, now I can see light. Where there was pain I feel joy. Where there was no hope I have comfort.”

“I hate to preach .. but here I go! I’m preaching to the still suffering addict. You are not alone, you are me, I was you!”

“If you are in pain if you are controlled and have became powerless to this disease only YOU can label yourself!” the mum-of-two wrote.

“Admitting you need or want help is the first and hardest step. Let’s beat this! One day at a time. Not for tomorrow, just for today! Help is out there.”

“Call If you need help with a drinking problem either phone the national help line 0800 9177 650 or contact by email: help@aamail.org and visit the website: https://www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk/Contact.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Heaton (@wonderwomanshel)

The 41-year-old is married to Irish businessman Hugh Hanley, and the couple share two kids together – Faith, 9, and AJ, 7.

During a joint interview last month, Hugh admitted he feared Michelle would die during her battle with addiction.