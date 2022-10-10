Michelle Heaton joins the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2023

Michelle Heaton has joined the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2023.

The former Liberty X star, 43, confirmed the news on Lorraine on Monday morning.

She told the host: “I’ve always wanted to do it. But I’ve known I wouldn’t have been able to do it because of the way my body was 18 months ago.”

Michelle, who is 18 months sober, added: “I’m not a skater. I’ve been on the ice just to get my feet moving but tomorrow is the first day I’ll actually be doing it.”

The mum-of-two revealed her Liberty X bandmate Jessica Taylor offered her some advice ahead of the show, telling her to: “Just enjoy it and just be me”.

Michelle will join actress Carley Stenson, comedian Darren Harriott, Drag Queen The Vivienne, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, footballer John Fashanu on the ITV show.

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and former TOWIE star Joey Essex have also been confirmed for the upcoming series, which is set to air early next year.