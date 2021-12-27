Michelle Heaton admits she feels ‘blessed’ after spending first sober Christmas with her family

Michelle Heaton has admitted she feels “blessed” after spending her first sober Christmas with her family.

Back in April, the Liberty X star checked herself into rehab for alcohol addiction, after hitting “rock bottom” during lockdown.

Taking to Instagram on St. Stephen’s Day, the 42-year-old shared sweet snaps of her having dinner and playing games with her husband Hugh Hanley and their two kids – Faith, 9, and Aaron, 7.

Michelle captioned the post: “Boxing Day.. Round three of left overs from yesterday Still going strong 💪🏼.”

“I actually can’t remember in all these years is being able to sit round the table and play games be happy and have fun.”

“I’m totally blessed .. and today I found out being sober I’m really really competitive and also a sore loser .. that’s why I don’t lose 😉😂,” she added.

Earlier this month, the mother-of-two said she was going to “cherish” her first sober Christmas with her family.

She told The Sun: “For the first time in 5 years I’m actually going to be present. Before, well, I wasn’t really there…”

“I’ve been sober for seven and a half months now, and I’m taking each day as it comes.”

“I’m going to cherish this Christmas with my family, it’s going to be all the more special. I’m really looking forward to being with my family and enjoying it,” Michelle added.