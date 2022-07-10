Michael Owen set to visit his daughter Gemma in the Love Island villa

Michael Owen is reportedly set to visit his daughter Gemma in the Love Island villa.

The football legend’s 19-year-old daughter has been in Mallorca since last month, after joining the hit dating show as an OG Islander.

Gemma has been coupled up with fishmonger Luca Bish since early on in the series, and the pair will soon meet each other’s families in the return of the ‘Meet The Parents’ segment.

A source told The Sun: “The end of July looks to be a golden opportunity for Michael to see Gemma.”

“He’s notoriously private and anything could change between now and finals week but, all things considered, the odds on him taking part are better than ever.”

It comes after Michael admitted his daughter signing up for the dating show was “a father’s worst nightmare”.

Speaking to ITV ahead of the show, Michael said: “I have no doubts that she will make us all proud. It’s probably a father’s worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do you’ve got to be supportive.”

“I’ve heard a lot about it. I think old, grumpy men like me will always have an opinion on it because I don’t watch it and you just hear snippets, but she assures me it’s not as bad as I think.”

Michael described Gemma as a “sensible girl”, adding: “It’s quite a big thing and whatever she wants to do, you have to be supportive and I think I’ve given her a decent enough grounding to be respectful.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

