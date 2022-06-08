Michael Owen left red-faced live on TV as he’s asked about his daughter Gemma appearing on Love Island

Michael Owen was left red-faced live on TV after being asked about his daughter Gemma appearing on Love Island.

The 42-year-old appeared as a pundit on Channel 4 for the Live UEFA Nations League in Germany, and it wasn’t long until jokes were made about his 19-year-old daughter appearing on the hit dating show.

At the beginning of the show, presenter Jules Breach jokingly introduced the former footballer as “the father of Love Island’s Gemma Owen”.

She said: “The father of Love Island’s Gemma Owen, Michael Owen here with us, a big night for the Owens last night, Michael, how are you feeling today?”

Michael put his hands over his face and replied: “Jules, I came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back at home, but you’ve brought it up straight away.”

“I am feeling alright thank you. This is taking my mind off it so don’t bring it back up.”

Gemma made her Love Island debut on Monday night, and she was coupled up with fellow contestant Liam Llewellyn.

During Tuesday night’s episode of the show, Italian bombshell Davide “stole” Gemma from Liam.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

